SDP state chairmen back NWC’s suspension of national chairman, others

The Forum of State Chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has thrown its weight behind the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, and the appointment of Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar to replace him in acting capacity.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had earlier in a statement by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, announced the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Alhaji Gabam and other members of the NWC over alleged financial misconduct.

Following the new development, Dr Abubakar was appointed by the party’s NWC to replace him in an acting capacity.

However, a statement by the Chairman of the SDP Forum of State Chairmen, Femi Olaniyi, congratulated the acting chairman and reiterated the group’s support for the NWC’s decision.

Part of the statement read: “The Forum of State Chairmen of the SDP would like to extend our congratulations to the acting chairman on his appointment during this crucial time in our political landscape.

“We would also like to express our appreciation to the National Working Committee for making this bold and necessary decision to protect our party from individuals, who have abused the trust given to them by party stakeholders and financial members. Furthermore, some of these individuals have engaged in behaviour resembling gangsterism.

“We encourage thorough investigations to help cleanse the entire system. The Forum is alarmed that, despite the substantial funds belonging to the party, which have been misappropriated by unpatriotic officials, state chapters are still struggling with issues related to office rent.

“We assure you that all state executives of the party stand behind the National Working Committee (NWC) in this matter. We will provide our full support in the collective interest of the party.”