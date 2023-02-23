Subair Mohammed

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) House of Assembly candidates in the six southwest states have endorsed and declared their support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election.

The House of Assembly Candidates from Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo and Lagos declared and formally endorsed Tinubu-Shettima’s candidacy at a grand event held at Radisson Blu, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of other candidates, Lagos State House of Assembly Candidates representing Ikorodu Constituency 01, Hon Arulogun Taofeek, disclosed that the endorsement was only for the presidential candidate of the APC, adding that it is the sequel to a thorough analysis of other contenders in the race based on their antecedents, pedigrees, manifestoes and broad acceptance across the country.

He said, “There is no doubt that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima stand head and shoulder above the rest.

Our Democratic history will be grossly incomplete if generous pages are not dedicated to Asiwaju’s contribution to our Democratic struggles and his landmark achievements as the governor of Lagos State.

His consistency as a progress Democratic is worthy of emulation by all budding politicians.

We observed at a close range his energetic campaign through the nooks, corners and crannies of the country.

His message of Renewed Hope reverberates with all and sundry and we safely confuses that we have in Asiwaju a candidate who is ready to confront headlong the various problems bedevilling our nation.