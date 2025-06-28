SDP slams Ondo govt for withholding LG funds

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State has slammed the state government for allegedly hijacking funds meant for local councils, describing the move a direct assault on democracy and constitutional order.

This was contained in a statement issued by the chairman of the party in the state, Gbenga Akinbuli, who described the state’s steps on LG funds as a flagrant violation of fiscal federalism and democratic values.

SDP alleged that LG funds constitutionally allocated for grassroots development are being diverted by the state government.

The SDP chairman said the action has deprived local councils of critical resources needed for healthcare, education, infrastructure and security.Akinbuli The SDP chairman said the action has deprived local councils of critical resources needed for healthcare, education, infrastructure and security.

He stated that “We have credible information that federal allocations meant for local governments are being collected and retained by the state government.

“This revelation raises serious concerns about fiscal federalism, local autonomy, and the principles of democracy.”

The SDP described the practice as unconscionable and demanded the immediate release of all the funds withheld by the state government to the respective local governments.

Akinbuli emphasised that continued denial of access to these funds undermines efficient service delivery and erodes public trust in governance.

“This unlawful collection must cease. The state government must prioritise transparency and accountability in the management of local government funds,” he added.

The party also accused the ruling political party in the state of stifling democratic processes by allegedly manipulating past local government and state elections to shut out opposition parties and maintain political dominance.

Akinbuli said “The actions of the state government are consistent with a broader agenda to suppress the will of the people.

“Manipulating election outcomes to exclude opposition voices is a disturbing indicator of authoritarian tendencies.”

While calling for reforms, the SDP demanded that future federal allocations be disbursed directly to local governments to ensure their financial independence and operational efficiency.

“The people deserve better governance. It is time for the state government to uphold the constitution and respect the rights of local authorities to govern in the interest of their communities,” he said.

The SDP chairman, however, urged the Attorney General of the Federation to intervene in the matter.

He noted that the continuous disregard for local government autonomy by some state governments, including Ondo, contradicts the federal government’s avowed commitment to decentralisation and constitutional order.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

