SDP sets up committee to reconcile aggrieved members 

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has set up a National reconciliation committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party and also bring back some of its members suspended by the former executive.

A statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by its National Chairman, Dr. Abdul Ahmed Isiaq, said the party has also gone to court to stop the former Acting Chairman Dr. Olu Agunloye and the Former Secretary Shehu Musa Gabam to cease parading themselves as officials of the party.

Dr. Isiaq also said they were expected to hand over all party’s properties in their possession to the new leaders of the Party.

The party chairman said the reconciliation became necessary following threat, intimidation and impunity, perpetrated by the former executives that led to all the elective public officers leaving the party and suspension of prominent members.

The chairman stated that following the Emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) on 22nd January, 2022, “we have file through the Federal High Court in Suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/75/2022 a Restraining Order that have been served on the Former Acting National Chairman Dr. Olu Agunloye and the Former National Secretary Shehu Musa Gabam to stop parading themselves at Acting National Chairman and National Secretary.”

He said the two former national officials were only expected to complete the tenure of those that held the position before them, adding that “Dr. Aguntoye and Alh Gabam are struggling to occupy an office when in reality the duo tenure has expired, by this, we have also through Federal High Court in a suit No. CV/ 354/ 2022 file a case to determine whether Dr. Olu Aguntoye inherited any tenure.

“Since we have tenures expirations, we have under my leadership through our NEC called to convene SDP Elective National Convention which is now slotted for 27-29th April, 2022 in line with INEC guidelines.”

He explained that a National Reconciliation Committee that is being populated by respected party men and women from all the geo-political zones, will soon start work.

“We have made the initial contract with our respected statesman, Barrister Supo Shonibare who led a group to Court against SDP for more than 2 years now ; and other critical key stakeholders, and they are open for discussion that will rescue the party from illegality.

“Even Dr Agunloye and Alhaji Gabam group are not averse to reconciliation, thus: we conceived setting up a rescue movement Care-Taker Committee ( CTC) that will capture all interest and move the party to an elective convention.”