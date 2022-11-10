SDP Reps candidate decries destruction of his billboards in Ibadan

A House of Representatives candidate in Ibadan North East/ Ibadan South East federal constituency on the platform of Social Democratic Party (SDP), Hon. Deji Aboderin, has declared that all his campaign billboards have been destroyed by hoodlums.

While speaking with journalists on Thursday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, Aboderin regretted that all his billboards erected in areas like Challenge, Gate opposite Civic Centre and Iwo Road within the federal constituency have been totally destroyed.

He alleged that the billboards were destroyed by members of a political party that is afraid of defeat, adding that it will be wrong for certain individuals to sponsor political thugs to destroy his campaign billboards.

Aboderin, while speaking further, urged security agencies to forestall a reoccurrence and bring the perpetrators to book.

“All my campaign billboards have been destroyed by certain political party. There is one at a location, at the back of my billboard is that of the PDP candidate, Abass Adigun Agboworin. They did not touch it but they destroyed my own billboard. That is why I said it is being sponsored by a certain political party.

“That is why I said that the primary aim of any government is to protect the lives and property of the citizens. If they cannot do that, they should resign or we vote them out.

“Why are they destroying my campaign billboards? It shows that they are afraid. People are now wiser. People are ready to vote for individuals and not political parties.

“It is very wrong for someone to send political thugs to destroy my campaign billboards. I am calling on the security agencies to look into this,” he said.