SDP presidential candidate to speak at NBA conference in Lagos

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo is expected to speak at the 62nd Edition of the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) after his invitation as a guest by the leadership of the NBA.

The NBA Conference is billed to hold on Today, Monday 22nd August 2022.

Chairman, Technical Committee on Conference Planning Tobenna Erojikwe, in the letter he signed inviting the presidential candidate of the SDP said “the National Executive Council and members of the Nigerian Bar Association (“NBA”), I write to formally invite you, as a guest to the 62nd Edition of the Annual General Conference of the NBA (“the NBA Conference”), scheduled to hold from 19th to 26th August 2022 in Lagos State.

“Accordingly, we will be delighted to welcome you as a guest to the Conference, particularly the opening ceremony, which is scheduled to hold on Monday 22nd August 2022, as well as a special session that will follow immediately after, titled “Democratic Transitions in the 21st Century Nigeria: 2023 and Beyond.”

Erojikwe, further stated that “the annual conference presents legal practitioners in Nigeria with a unique opportunity to interrogate issues affecting the profession and society and to continue to seek innovative ways of advancing justice delivery and providing value-adding legal solutions to their clients and the environment within which members of the Association operate.

“The NBA Conference is the largest gathering of business, political and thought leaders on the African continent and will congregate thought leaders in the areas of justice delivery, technology, the economy, politics, judicial reforms, and the rule of law.

“This year’s Conference is anticipated to have approximately 13,000 delegates from the Bar and Bench in attendance.

“Also expected are business persons from different sectors, technocrats as well as political leaders from within and outside Nigeria.

“The theme for this year’s Conference is “Bold Transitions”. The core objective of the 2022 NBA Conference will be to host a world-class conference, with an in-depth discourse on critical issues affecting the legal profession and the country in general, facilitated by the most eminently qualified resource persons.

“Discussions at the Conference will focus on the need for the legal profession to engage boldly with global evolutionary trends and will comprise over 30 technical sessions where experts will lead conversations primarily aimed at envisioning the future of the legal profession within the context of a rapidly transiting world and business environment, triggered in part, by the revolutionary exploits and expressions of technology and the historic coronavirus pandemic.

“Sir, all around us are instances of transition in the different spheres of life. Indeed the 2022 NBA Conference will precede the 2023 general elections that will birth a democratic transition from one democratically elected President to another, for the fifth time in the 4th Republic”.

