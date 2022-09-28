SDP now united, will give Nigerians a better deal ― Adewole Adebayo

Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Wednesday said it is going into the 2023 General Elections as a united party having resolved every crisis in the party the very day campaigns for the exercise commence nationwide, assuring Nigerians of a better deal.

Addressing the press in Lagos, leaders of the party said, every difference in the party had been resolved in the interest of the fold, disclosing that all the cases in court would be withdrawn when progress was made.

The party leadership said they took that step so that the party can rise to the challenge of serving the interest of the people.

Speaking at the briefing, which had in attendance Dr Olu Agunloye, Sen. Ebenezer Ikejina, Sen. Ugochukwu Ubah, Chief Kunle Lukman, Malam Mustapha Muhammed Alfa; former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalong, the party presidential candidate, Hon. Adewole Adebayo, said SDP was united to function as a political party that meant well for Nigeria, adding that the party was determined to implement the better life, Chief Moshood Abiola promised Nigerians in the 1993 presidential election which made Nigerians vote for him en mass.

He, however, urged the electorate to trust the party and vote for it, assuring that it would deliver on its promises.

Speaking about the qualities the party possesses which stands it out from other political parties, Senator Ebenezer Ikeyina, a member of the Board of Trustees (BoT), said SDP should be the political party every reasonable Nigeria should be happy with, maintaining that its objective was to deliver service to the people, even as he said its candidates were not seeking public office for personal gain.

“What is happening in Nigeria is divine. If SDP should come on board, it will bring changes and usher in an improvement in the lives of the people. SDP is a party the electorates should be happy with,” Ikeyina said.

Former Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr Solomon Dalung, and Dr Olu Agunloye, in their own submission, said the party chose to reconcile every aggrieved member so that it can commence its campaign as a united party.

“I am part of the struggle and the reconciliation. That we have chosen to commence our campaign this way is commendable. I have the belief that SDP will win the election.

“As a way of withdrawing cases in court, we have to go to court to start the withdrawal process, one has been withdrawn, others will soon be withdrawn. The party has the capacity to be trusted,” he said.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE