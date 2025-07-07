SDP national youth leader dismisses purported suspension

The National Youth Leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Uchechukwu Chukwuma, on Monday dismissed reports of his suspension by the party’s National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, and National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Rufus Ayienigba, describing it as “illegal, baseless, and a joke taken too far.”

Speaking with newsmen at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, Dr. Chukwuma insisted that he remained in office and was actively performing his duties.

He emphasized that neither the National Secretary nor the Publicity Secretary has the constitutional authority to unilaterally suspend any national officer of the party.

ALSO READ: NiMet forecasts widespread thunderstorms, rainfall July 7–10

According to him, “You cannot suspend me from inside your room or toilet. We have only one National Working Committee (NWC) led by Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam. The NWC was scheduled to meet later that day, yet these individuals released a fake document in the morning alleging our suspension. Who presided over that meeting? Only the National Chairman is empowered to do so, according to our party’s constitution.”

Dr. Chukwuma described the move as a desperate and malicious attempt to destabilize the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He accused Dr. Agunloye and Mr. Ayienigba of violating the party’s constitution and acting with ulterior motives that threaten the party’s unity and electoral prospects.

Responding to allegations of financial misconduct leveled against him, Dr. Chukwuma denied any wrongdoing, stating that the party’s finances had been audited twice by independent auditors appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with no discrepancies found.

“I am not the National Treasurer. Requests are made, and upon the National Chairman’s approval, the Treasurer disburses funds. The party’s accounts have been audited and cleared. So where is Agunloye getting his facts from?” he questioned.

In a counter-accusation, Dr. Chukwuma alleged that Dr. Agunloye had been diverting party funds into personal accounts and attempting to sow ethnic division within the party.

“Because we refused to join his destabilization agenda, he targeted me and the National Auditor to smear our reputations,” he said.

He called on party stakeholders and the public to question the credibility of Dr. Agunloye, who is currently facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over a seven-count charge related to the alleged fraudulent award of a $6 billion contract to Sunrise Power and Transmission Company Limited.

Dr. Chukwuma also referenced a recent INEC letter addressed to the SDP National Chairman, which he claimed further exposed Dr. Agunloye and his allies’ ongoing “media jamboree.”

“It’s obvious from the recent INEC letter to the National Chairman that Agunloye and co have been jumping from one media house to another, maligning the name of His Excellency, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam,” he stated.

“Another joke taken too far was when Agunloye, who had already petitioned the police and is under investigation, went ahead to inaugurate a five-man disciplinary committee to investigate the National Chairman over the same issues. On the day of adopting his investigation, he could not explain how funds were transferred to his own account.”

Dr. Chukwuma urged party members and the public to disregard the purported suspension, insisting that the rule of law and the party’s constitution must remain the guiding principles of the Social Democratic Party.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE