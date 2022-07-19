SDP names deputy governorship candidate in Kwara

Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Kwara state, on Tuesday, has named a renowned faith leader and retired academician, Reverend Joshua Olayinka Olakunle, as its deputy governorship candidate.

In a statement by the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdulazeez Afolabi, Reverend Olakunle as a deputy governorship candidate would bring to bear, his depth of knowledge, and wealth of experience in administration,

when elected into office come 2023.

Reverend Olakunle, who hails from Ora town in the Ifelodun local government of Kwara state would be running alongside Alhaji Hakeem Oladimeji Lawal, son of late Governor Mohammed Lawal, who emerged the governorship flag bearer of the party in its May 31, 2022 primaries.

“The Deputy governorship candidate is a University of Ibadan trained lecturer and clergyman, who rose through the ranks to become a Chief Lecturer at the Kwara State College of Education, Oro, before his retirement in 2008.

“Reverend Olakunle bagged a bachelor and Masters degree in the prestigious University of Ibadan in 1983 and 1988 respectively, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Ilorin in 1994.

“The astute academician is a community leader, who has served Kwara South socio-cultural groups and Igbomina land. He is a member of several Socio-Cultural groups, many of which he has been saddled with leadership responsibilities.

“He has chaired, co-chaired and served as secretary to a committee that has delivered socioeconomic and political projects to various Igbomina communities





“Reverend Olakunle has served as Minister-in-Charge at ECWA Church Apapa, Lagos and ECWA Church, Agbeku in Ifelodun local government of Kwara state and is an active member of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) among others.

“His political affiliation and experience traverse his membership of the SDP in 1993 and later, Alliance for Democracy (AD) in 1999, before moving to the Accord Party and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he contested the Kwara State House of Assembly seat in 2015, he was a national delegate of the PDP in its 2015 convention and re-contested the Kwara state House of Assembly seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019, before dumping the party for SDP in 2022.”