SDP guber candidate hails Natasha’s court victory

A political stalwart and governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) from Kogi State, Alhaji Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, has extended warm congratulations to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on her recent court victory, describing the judgment as a significant milestone for Nigeria’s democracy, justice system, and the rule of law.

In a public statement, he praised the Federal High Court ruling that reaffirmed Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s constitutional right to represent the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District.

He also commended Justice Binta Nyako for delivering a fair and balanced decision that, in his words, “carefully considered all sides of the case.”

Alhaji Yakubu Murtala Ajaka did not mince words in criticizing the earlier suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, calling it “unlawful” and a “dangerous precedent” that undermines Nigeria’s constitutional democracy.

ALSO READ: 2027: I have moved to ADC now, Ihedioha tells supporters

His words: “The suspension of a duly elected member of the National Assembly for months, without any legal foundation, must be firmly rejected by all Nigerians who believe in justice and the rule of law.”

He also expressed deep concern over what he described as a troubling pattern of authoritarian conduct by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, accusing him of weaponizing his office to intimidate and silence lawmakers who uphold transparency and accountability.

“Senator Akpabio’s relentless efforts to control his fellow senators—elected just as he was—should be collectively resisted. In any functioning democracy, such conduct would demand immediate resignation. Instead, he continues to bring disrepute to the esteemed chambers of the Senate,” Ajaka stated.

He called on Nigerians to speak out against the erosion of democratic institutions and unite in demanding Senate President Akpabio’s resignation, citing the “embarrassment and damage” caused to the legislative body.

“Today’s judgment is a timely reminder that no one is above the law,” he noted.

“Once again, I commend your courage, Distinguished Senator. Your victory rekindles hope in the triumph of justice. Congratulations,” he added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE