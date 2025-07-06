SDP decries dilapidated condition of High Court in Ondo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State has expressed concern over the poor state of the High Court in Oka, located in the Ondo West Local Government Area, describing the situation as a glaring indictment on the state’s judicial system.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Barrister Gbenga Akinbuli, who raised the alarm in an open letter addressed to the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Olukayode Ajulo, frowned upon the deplorable state of the facility.

Akinbuli lamented the condition of the court, citing leaking roofs, inadequate seating arrangements, and general structural decay as major challenges that undermine the dignity and effectiveness of the judiciary.

He called for urgent intervention to rehabilitate the court and restore its functionality, emphasising that justice delivery should not be compromised by infrastructural neglect.

According to him, the development reflects a gross neglect of the justice system and undermines the rule of law in the state.

Akinbuli said, “As the State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which stands for the progress and welfare of our people, and as a concerned son of Ondo town and a legal practitioner, I will not hesitate to call out those who fail to deliver.

“I am compelled to speak out against the egregious neglect of High Court 1. The rainy season has exposed the rot, revealing a system struggling under the weight of abandonment.

“I wonder, and I ask: Is Attorney General Dr Olukayode Ajulo aware of the pathetic state of our high court? Or is he deliberately turning a blind eye to the suffering of our judicial officers and litigants?

“I remember vividly his emphasis on court reforms, but is this the kind of reform he envisioned? Leaking roofs, poor seating conditions, and an overall environment that is an affront to justice.”

He questioned whether the Attorney General was aware of the court’s condition or had chosen to “deliberately turn a blind eye” to the plight of judicial officers, litigants, and the public who rely on the courts for justice.

Akinbuli also called for urgent reforms, especially the granting of full financial autonomy to the judiciary in Ondo State.

He urged Ajulo to advise Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on the need to empower the judiciary, noting that without transparency and accountability in the management of judicial funds, progress would remain elusive.

He said, “If funds have indeed been disbursed, then what mechanisms are in place to ensure the Chief Judge is transparent and effective in their utilisation?

“This is not about politics; it’s about the integrity of justice. Our courts must be places of dignity and order, not suffering and neglect.”

“The welfare of our courts and judicial officers seems to be of little concern to those responsible. How can litigants and court officials be expected to function effectively in such an environment? It’s discouraging, even for the most capable individuals.”

The SDP Chairman, however, warned that the current state of courtrooms makes it nearly impossible for judicial officers to perform effectively, adding that it also discourages young legal practitioners and undermines public confidence in the judiciary.

He called on all well-meaning citizens to demand better from those in power and insisted that Ondo State must no longer settle for leadership that fails to act on critical issues.

