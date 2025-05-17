SDP debunks appointments of Uba, Gombe as NWC members

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has debunked media reports claiming the appointment of Senator Ugochukwu Uba and Dr. Sadiq Abubakar Gombe as members of its National Working Committee (NWC), stating that neither of them is a registered member of the party.

According to the reports, Senator Uba was appointed National Deputy Chairman (South), while Dr. Gombe was named Deputy National Chairman (North). However, the SDP dismissed the reports as false and misleading, asserting that the claims were fabricated to create confusion within the party.

In a statement signed by Chief Arinze Ekelem, SDP’s National Vice Chairman (South East), the party categorically refuted the alleged appointment of Senator Uba.

“The South East zone of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) completely debunks the claim that Dr. Ugochukwu Uba has been appointed National Deputy Chairman (South),” the statement read.

It continued: “The false and misleading report being circulated by some media outlets is baseless and never occurred. For the record, Senator Uba is not a card-carrying member of the SDP.

“Therefore, any claim about his appointment to a leadership position within the party is false, misleading, and does not reflect the discussions or resolutions of the NWC.”

Chief Ekelem emphasised that no such appointment was discussed or approved during the National Working Committee meeting held on May 15, 2025, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja, stressing that the claim is null, void, and of no effect.

He urged party members, stakeholders, and the general public to disregard the misinformation and remain committed to the party’s core values of integrity and due process.

The South East leadership also passed a vote of confidence in the party’s national leadership under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, commending his efforts and the gains recorded under his watch, including victories in the 2023 general elections.

“SDP is a party that prioritizes inclusivity and serves as a platform for Nigerians seeking a new political direction.

“We are committed to supporting Alhaji Gabam’s leadership to further reposition the party and expand its electoral success,” the statement concluded.

Similarly, the Gombe State chapter of the SDP also refuted the alleged appointment of Dr. Sadiq Abubakar Gombe, declaring that he is not a registered or card-carrying member of the party.

In a statement signed by Comrade Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Acting State Chairman of the Gombe chapter, the party described the report as false, fabricated, and politically motivated.

“Our attention has been drawn to a viral message claiming that Dr. Sadiq Abubakar Gombe has been appointed as Deputy National Chairman (North) by the NWC. This claim is false and politically fraudulent,” the statement said.

“After thorough verification from the National Secretariat, we confirm that no such appointment was discussed or ratified. It is a deliberate act of impersonation aimed at misleading the public.”

The statement clarified that Dr. Gombe, who hails from Jekadafari Ward in Gombe Local Government Area, is not listed in the SDP membership register at the ward, local government, state, or national level.

“This deceitful act is a direct assault on our democratic values and internal structures. The public is strongly advised to disregard any claims or representations by or on behalf of Dr. Gombe in relation to the SDP,” it warned.

The party reaffirmed its commitment to defending its constitution and credibility, vowing not to tolerate impostors or political opportunists.

In a swift reaction, the SDP National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, expressed shock over the claims, stating that the party had never made such appointments. He assured that those behind the falsehood would be identified and sanctioned.

Gabam expressed optimism about the party’s prospects ahead of the 2027 general elections, noting ongoing efforts to reposition the SDP as a viable platform for Nigerians seeking true democratic change.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE