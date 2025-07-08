SDP crisis festers as Chukwuma tackles Agunloye

The National Youth Leader of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr Uchechukwu Chukwuma, has faulted his purported suspension by the national secretary of the party, Dr. Olu Agunloye and the national publicity secretary, Mr Rufus Ayienigba.

Speaking with newsmen at the SDP national secretariat in Abuja, Chukwuma described the action as illegal and a joke taken too far.

He insisted that he remained as the national youth leader of the party and is actively performing his duties.

He said neither the national secretary nor the publicity secretary of the party has the constitutional authority to unilaterally suspend any national officer of the party.

He declared: ‘You cannot suspend me from inside your room or toilet. We have only one National Working Committee (NWC) led by Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: ASUU directs members to begin nationwide strike

“The NWC was scheduled to meet later that day, yet these individuals released a fake document in the morning alleging our suspension. Who presided over that meeting? Only the national chairman is empowered to do so, according to our party’s constitution.”

Chukwuma described the move as a desperate attempt to destabilise the SDP ahead of the 2027 general election.

He accused Agunloye and Ayienigba of violating the party’s constitution and acting with motives that are against the party’s unity and electoral success.

Chukwuma denied any wrongdoing and clarified that the party›s finances had been audited twice by independent auditors appointed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with no discrepancies found.

He queried: « I am not the national treasurer. Requests are made, and upon the National Chairman’s approval, the Treasurer disburses funds. The party’s accounts have been audited and cleared. So, where is Agunloye getting his facts from?”

In a counter-accusation, Chukwuma took Agunloye to task on party funds and ethnic division within the party, adding: “Because we refused to join his destabilisation agenda, he targeted me and the national auditor to smear our reputations.”

Chukwuma urged the SDP members and the public to disregard the purported suspension, insisting that the rule of law and the sanctity of the SDP Constitution.