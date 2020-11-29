SDGs office delivers 208-bed home for gender-based violence victims in Ekiti

The Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals has donated a 208-bed Model Transit facility to Ekiti State. This was in line with the objectives of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The facility, which was constructed and equipped in collaboration with the State Government will provide support and lifelong skills to empower women and girls who have suffered abuse and domestic violence to stand on their feet economically and meet the demands of everyday life.

The facility contains an administrative block, a crèche, 250-seater conference hall, 200 rooms self-contained apartment and a skills acquisition for hairdressing, tailoring, photography among others.

At the commissioning ceremony which was attended by Governor Kayode Fayemi, his wife, Erelu Bisi, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiq Farouq and the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, SSAP-SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire among other dignitaries, Princess Orelope-Adefulire noted that the facility will aid the achievements of goals 3, 5, 10, 16 and 17 of SDGs.

According to Head, Communications, OSSAP-SDGs, Janet Mcdickson, Orelope-Adefulire commended President muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to improve issues involving women and the girl child. Orelope Adefulire who urged state governments to ensure that they mainstream SDGs into the plans and policies commended the Ekiti State government for its commitment to the 2030 Agenda.

In his speech, Fayemi said the facility is especially significant as it is coming on stream during the 16 Days activism Against Gender-Based Violence and will complement the State’s Sexual Assault Referral Centre popularly known as Moremi Clinic commissioned the day before in the fight against Gender-Based Violence.

He noted that the Transit Home is as a safe haven for women will also help the state not just to ensure that victims of gender abuse get justice, but to also provide succour to them.

The governor noted that his administration has already signified its commitment to fight against gender-based violence with its naming and shaming policy as demonstrated by its sexual offenders’ register.

Also speaking during the event, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq described the facility as another evidence of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to the achievement of global goals.

She also noted that the facility was commissioned at the right time given recent indications that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in cases of gender-based violence.

