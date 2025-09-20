SDGs 2030: Development Partners explore avenues to bridge funding gaps

Key development partners and a delegation from Nigeria attending the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) have explored avenues to bridge funding gaps in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030, including addressing contemporary challenges posed by climate change and artificial intelligence.

Speaking at the 80th UNGA side event on High-Level Executive Global Sustainable Investments and Grant Interventions 2025, Hon. Kunle Yusuff, Executive Vice-Chairman/CEO of Merited Negotiation Consulting and Chairman of the Organising Committee Roundtable 2025, noted that irrespective of interventions from various governments, a whopping sum of \$5–7 trillion is required annually across the globe to meet the SDG investment needs (2023–2030).

He argued that funding gaps for global climate financing stand at over \$15 trillion, with \$7.2 trillion annually in global climate finance needs, including AI investments (2025–2030) of over \$10 trillion budgeted.

Hon. Yusuff said state and local governments, civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations must not play second fiddle if they wish to be mentioned on the global development radar.

He said: “We gather today at a critical juncture in human history, where global sustainability, equity, and prosperity demand bold action and collective commitment. The fourth 80th UNGA side event on High-Level Executive Global Sustainable Investments and Grant Interventions 2025 offers a pivotal platform for forging strategic partnerships, mobilising resources, and accelerating progress towards the Global Agenda 2030.

“As we navigate the complexities of climate change, economic inequality, and social injustice, prioritising global networking and collaboration is imperative. By pooling our expertise, resources, and experiences, we can unlock innovative solutions, drive impactful investments, and foster a more equitable and sustainable world.

“Strategic investment in sustainable development is both a moral imperative and an economic necessity. Transitioning to a low-carbon economy presents opportunities for growth, job creation, and poverty reduction. Investing in climate-resilient infrastructure, renewable energy, and sustainable agriculture ensures a prosperous future for generations to come.

“The Global Agenda 2030 provides a roadmap for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To realise this vision, we must mobilise grant interventions and investments supporting sustainable development projects worldwide and foster public-private partnerships driving innovation and scaling social impact.

“Beyond this, we must strengthen global networks and coalitions advocating for climate action, social justice, and economic empowerment.

“Our collective success hinges on our ability to work together, share knowledge, and leverage resources. I urge governments, especially sub-national authorities, civil society, and individuals to join forces in driving sustainable investments and grant interventions benefiting humanity and the planet. Let us seize this moment and shape a brighter future for all.”

Key stakeholders present at the meeting included Ambassador Abubakar Jidda, Consular General of Nigeria, New York, USA; Mr Syndoph Endoni, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, New York, USA; CEO, Summit, Liberty University, Virginia, USA; and Charles Kamin, RMC Advisory Group, Canada.

Others included Judith Oghenekaro, Gender for Education Empowerment & Entrepreneurship, USA; Hope Sullivan, President/CEO, Leon H. Sullivan Foundation; the Executive Governor of Ondo State and Ondo State Government officials; the Executive Governor of Benue State and Benue State Government officials; the Executive Governor of Kaduna State and Kaduna State Government officials; and the Executive Governor of Gombe State and Gombe State Government officials, among others.

