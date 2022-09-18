Screening of 10 shortlisted Alaafin of Oyo suffers setback, as prominent Oyo kingmaker, Alapinni dies

Screening of the 10 shortlisted aspirants for the vacant Alaafin of Oyo stool has suffered a setback with the death of one of the prominent kingmakers referred to in the local parlance as Oyomesi, the Alapinni of Oyoland, High Chief Alh. Abdul-Rasheed Sheu.

Alhaji Sheu died in the early hours of Sunday after protracted illness in Oyo town.

The deceased as disclosed by the Oyo East local government will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites in Oyo town today, (Sunday).

The statement read, Inahilahi wahinahilai rojibunah With a heavy heart, andp submission to the will of Allah, the Management of Oyo East L.G regrets to announce the passing of the High Chief, the Alapinni of Oyo Land, Alh Abdul-Rasheed Shehu early this morning Sunday 18th Sept. 2022.

Burial arrangement will come up at his residence today at 4:00 p.m

May Almighty Allah repose his soul in aljanna

The deceased, as reliably informed has not been taken part in the screening process of the aspirants jostling for the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo





Nigerian Tribune recalls that 10 out of the 65 aspirants have been shortlisted for the vacant stool.

However, aside the late Alapinni who had been absent at the screening committee meeting due to illness, other are said to be divided on the release of the shortlisted list.

It was gathered that the aggrieved kingmakers admitted to be part of the screening process but distanced themselves from the list released by the Regent and Basorun of Oyo land, High Chief Akande Ayoola.