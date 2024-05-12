The Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN) has unveiled its inaugural executive committee, ushering in a new era of leadership and advocacy for screenwriters across the nation.

Following an election process in the final quarter of 2023, the executive committee, led by President Yinka Ogun, is poised to champion the interests and aspirations of Nigeria’s vibrant screenwriting community.

The newly appointed executive committee comprises professionals committed to advancing the guild’s mission.

Joining President Yinka Ogun are Joy Elumelu, National Secretary; Ayo Omisade, Financial Officer; and Bunmi Ajakaiye, Media and Public Relations Officer.

At the core of the SWGN’s mandate is the elevation of screenwriters within the ranks of Nollywood, Africa’s thriving film industry.

With a membership exceeding two 250, the guild boasts illustrious members such as recent Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) nominees Tunde Babalola, Bunmi Ajakaiye, and Anyawu Sandra Adaora.

President Yinka Ogun emphasised the pivotal role of screenwriters in the filmmaking process, stating, “Screenwriters are the bedrock of any cinematic masterpiece. Without their ingenuity and vision, there would be no stories to tell. Our mission is to ensure that the invaluable contributions of screenwriters are duly recognized and celebrated.”

