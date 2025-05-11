S’Court to hold valedictory session in honour of late Justice Ogwuegbu May 14

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will, on Wednesday, May 14, hold a valedictory court session in honour of the late Justice Emmanuel Obioma Ogwuegbu, a Justice of the court who passed away in October.

The valedictory session, which will hold at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court at 2pm, will be attended by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice AGF, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

A statement by made available to newsmen by the Director of Informatiom and Public Relations of the Court, Dr. Festus Aweneri Akande on Sunday said, the late judicial icon passed away peacefully in his sleep on 28th October, 2024, at the age of 91 years.

A quintessential legal giant with a humble background, the statement said.

Justice Emmanuel Obioma Ogwuegbu was born on 16th March, 1933 in Amainyi, Ihitte-Uboma Local Government Area of Imo State.

He was appointed a judge of the High Court of Imo State in November 1976, and served as Administrative Judge, Owerri Judicial Division from 1976 to 1979.

He was deployed to Aba Judicial Division in the same capacity of Administrative Judge in 1980, from where he was elevated to the Court of Appeal in September 1987, and served in Ibadan and Lagos Divisions respectively.

Late Justice Ogwuegbu was subsequently appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in April 1992.

In recognition of his sterling contribution to the Nigerian judiciary, Dr. Akande said, the late Supreme Court Justice was seconded by the Federal Government to serve on the Supreme Court bench of The Gambia, from December 1999 to 2002, before returning to the country to continue his meritorious service at the Supreme Court of Nigeria until his retirement on 16th March, 2003.

The Special Court Session will be presided over by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, who will customarily pay tribute to the late Justice Ogwuegbu alongside other major stake holders in the justice sector.

