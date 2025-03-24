The Director General of the Delta State Orientation and Communications Bureau, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, has stated that the defection of over 2,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Ughelli/Udu Federal Constituency of the state to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), coupled with the APC’s internal squabbles, is an indication that the party is heading towards the precipice.

Dr Oghenesivbe made this assertion over the weekend at the inauguration of the executive members of the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency PDP Forum, which took place at Oharisi Primary School in Ughelli.

The APC members, including Delta Political Actualisation Network (DPAN) members led by their chairman, Fejiro Ishaka, and others from Orogun town, the hometown of former Deputy Senate President Omo Ovie-Agege, recently defected to the PDP.

This follows several other defections from the APC to the PDP across the three senatorial districts of the state.

Dr Fred Oghenesivbe, who also serves as the Publicity Secretary of the Ethiope Federal Constituency PDP Forum, noted that the leadership of Senator Omo-Agege in Delta APC has been relegated as the state navigates towards the 2027 general elections.

“APC Delta is already in a state of comatose despite the defection of Senator Ned Nwoko and Hon Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu. The party is gasping for political oxygen to no avail.

“As a matter of fact, the wave of defections rocking Delta APC is unprecedented because of the good governance strides of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

“Over 2,000 APC members came under the protective umbrella of the PDP on Saturday at the inauguration of the Ughelli-Udu Federal Constituency PDP Forum held at Oharisi Primary School. It was a superlative event that punctured APC Delta politically.

“The defectors described APC Delta as a confused entity with no visionary leadership. The party has been fragmented and bedevilled by internal squabbles, and the beat goes on.

“APC Delta only exists on social media platforms, not on the ground. PDP shall crunch APC Delta far below sea level politically before the 2027 general elections.”

The forum’s Publicity Secretary assured that Governor Oborevwori would continue to positively impact the state economy, upscale mega infrastructure development, and invest heavily in education, science and technology, agriculture, sports development, youth and women empowerment, as well as create more jobs and wealth for all Deltans through the State Bureau of Job and Wealth Creation, Ministry of Women Affairs, and the D-CARES programme, among others.

According to him, Delta is now the fourth-largest economy in Nigeria as a result of Governor Oborevwori’s hard work, prudent management of resources, transparency, accountability, and visionary leadership. He pointed out that the governor is daily fulfilling his electioneering campaign promises, which is why the people love and trust him, and they want him to continue until 29 May 2031.

He posited that those who underrated the governor’s potential are now amazed and flabbergasted, surprised at the speed of development and socioeconomic remodelling taking place in Delta State. He assured that the governor’s best is yet to come, especially as the state government implements the 2025 budget of transformation and prosperity.

Dr Oghenesivbe also disclosed that the second phase of “Drug Free Delta,” an initiative of the State Orientation and Communications Bureau, will commence by mid-April. He added that the government is making positive efforts to extend its sensitisation campaign to universities, colleges of education, and polytechnics, as well as to an additional 55 secondary schools across the state.

“On Drug Free Delta, I had a robust discussion with the Honourable Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof Nyerhovwo Tonukari. He assured the State Orientation and Communications Bureau that all Vice Chancellors and Provosts of Colleges of Education and Polytechnics shall be directed to work with the Bureau to mount the campaign in their campuses.

“It’s been a super flow of synergy as far as the Drug Free Delta campaign is concerned, and we are determined to ensure that Delta is free from hard drugs and drug abuse in collaboration with the State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“In the same vein, the Honourable Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mrs Rose Ezewu, has since instructed all Chief Inspectors of Education and Field Officers in the state to work with the Bureau to boost the Drug Free Delta campaign. In all, we are in good standing.”

