Scores of people were reportedly injured during a clash between the suspected political thugs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State in the early hours of Sunday morning.

It was gathered that some of the injured who were either shot or stabbed during the bloody encounter were receiving medical attention at different hospitals within the state capital, Akure.

Tribune Online gathered that the incident which occurred at the Obanla junction area of Akure between Saturday night and Sunday morning when political thugs loyal to the to both parties exchanged gunshot which might not be unconnected with the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The cause of the fracas or what led to it was not known but our correspondent learnt that the Sunday morning melee was not unconnected with the political supremacy tussle between the two camps

It was gathered that one of the APC supporters was macheted on Saturday night during the Saturday night fracas, while the hoodlums regrouped on Sunday morning for reprisal attack.

There was, however, heavy shooting as violence took over the popular Oba Adesida road, with the hoodlums who are more than 100, divided themselves into groups, facing their opponent and shooting sporadically.

This, however, affected vehicular movement while residents who were on their way to churches were forcibly turned back to their homes as the hoodlums took over the streets.

Some few security operatives who visited the scene of the incident which is a stone throw to the “A Division Police station, took to their heels as they were overpowered by the hoodlums.

A source explained that “a fight broke out between the supporters of the two political parties when some PDP members attacked APC members at Obanla junction and injured some of the APC members. One of them was seriously macheted

“The two groups gathered this morning and continued the fight. We suspected that the APC supporters macheted might have given up which is responsible for the reprisal attack this morning.

“It was free for all and the hoodlums openly displayed guns and shooting sporadically and two people have been shot while their group have taken them away from the scene.”

However, both PDP and APC have accused each other of causing the violence as different statements following the development, with both APC and PDP blaming the opposing candour the violence.

The Akeredolu Campaign Organisation in a statement by the spokesperson, Mr Olabode Richard Olatunde, condemned the attack describing the attack as unwarranted and blaming the PDP supporters for the attack.

Olatunde fingered the member of House of Representatives, representing Akure South/Akure North Constituency, Adedayo Omolafe, as “the source of this latest wave of thuggery and violence.”

Olatunde stated in the statement that “the Akeredolu Campaign Organisation strongly condemns the unabated attack on supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) by thugs loyal to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akure, the state capital.

“This latest recourse to attack, thuggery and wanton violence by the PDP is the height of insensitivity, irresponsibility and indecency. It is obviously provocative.

“The thugs launched attacks on anyone seen with APC branded items like clothes and caps, as well as taxi drivers with Akeredolu stickers on their vehicles at Obanle in Akure last night.

“The violence continued into the morning on Sunday, with many beaten, macheted and clubbed for showing support to the APC.”

He said further: “The Akeredolu Campaign Organisation is shocked by this latest reign of violence, wherein some PDP leaders, in a brazen display of wickedness and barbarism, supervised attacks on members and supporters of APC at the Obanla junction in Akure metropolis.

“We note that Oba-nla junction is the political base of some PDP chieftains, as the member of House of Representatives, representing Akure South/Akure North Constituency, Adedayo Omolafe, popularly called Expensive. Therefore, the source of this latest wave of thuggery and violence should not be far-fetched.

“We know that the popularity of the APC candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has become a source of worry to the PDP. But rather than seeking legitimate means to shore up support, the party is bent on decimating the overwhelming and massive support that the APC is enjoying across the state, ahead of Saturday’s Governorship election.

“It is unfortunate that the PDP continues to move on this path of perdition despite several appeals. Our charge to security agents to stop the party from turning our dear state into a theatre of war in the name of election suffices and shall be sustained. This is to underscore our resolve not to seek self-help as we inch towards the election day.

However, the Spokesman Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation, Gbenga Akinmoyo, attributed the violence to the activities of the drivers’ union, the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW).

Akinmoyo alleged that the APC supporters attacked PDP supporters in their homes across the city including Byepass, Isolo, Obanla and Okeijebu, saying the attack was deliberate to scare PDP members ahead of the election.

He said: “The Thugs who got to the scene around 7.30 pm were fully armed with sophisticated ammunitions and rained guns shot sporadically at the office complex where many were reported to have sustained different degrees of injuries. They are now receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“It was also reported that these contracted APC Thugs are now in towns in their hundreds hunting for whoever that is putting on Eyitayo’s cap and other souvenirs with Jegede’s inscription to violently attack such.

“We believe this a deliberate attack given that Akure South LGA is a stronghold of Eyitayo Jegede and it is aimed at creating major voter apathy amongst the determined electorate, by creating fear of endangering their lives if they go out to vote on Saturday.

“The unprovoked attacks have been escalating in the last few weeks and the APC thugs in the absence of arrests or intervention by the law enforcement agencies.

“We call upon President Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, CP, DSS and other Security Authorities to urgently arrest this ugly situation which has already resulted in several deaths and needless destruction of property.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Command confirmed the attack and violence involving the two rival political parties.

Speaking, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the investigation has begun into the matter.

Ikoro said no death was recorded during the fracas but confirmed that many people were injured and have been taken to hospitals.

Ikoro warned hoodlums to steer away from the state, saying no hiding place for them before, during and after the governorship poll in the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE