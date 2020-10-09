Scores arrested as armed policemen comb Ughelli streets over killing of police officer

Scores of youths have been reportedly arrested on the streets of Ughelli over Thursday’s killing of a police officer, Stanley Etaga during a protest for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The seeming invasion of Ughelli on Friday by stern-looking armed police operatives is at the instance of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu who gave an order to the Delta State Police Commissioner, Hafiz Inuwa to fish out the killers of Corporal Etaga.

TribuneOnline gathered that police operatives have taken over major intersections of the town swooping on persons suspected to have participated in the ill-fated protest.

The development has generated tension in the urban centre as people, especially youths, are said to be fleeing the streets to avoid been arrested by the law enforcement agents.

The Thursday bloody anti-SARS protest, it was gathered, also allegedly left another cop and a civilian injured.

IGP Adamu had, on Friday, ordered the CP Inuwa, to unmask and apprehend those allegedly involved in the killing of the officer.

He condemned the killing, vowing to prosecute the suspected killers upon arrest.

Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, could not be reached as of the time of filing the report as her phone rang out.

