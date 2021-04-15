SCOAN: Of love, hope in a fractured world

SINCE the coronavirus pandemic made its disturbing global outing in 2020, the world has been enmeshed in various dehumanizing phases of trauma. Ruined economies, failed and failing unions, a disturbing dwindling of human affection and a general atmosphere of fear. However disturbing these realities, senior cleric of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) Prophet T.B. Joshua (who had severally warned of the present economic and global disaster well over 10 years ago) has continued to radiate hope and love both in words and in the demonstration of God’s power. According to him, “The greatest in the sight of God is the one who loves his fellow man. You cannot love God without loving your fellow man. Let us love one another irrespective of our religion or race for love comes from God. Whoever does not love does not know God because God is love.” Again he speaks about the power of God’s word in a fractured universe: “We assess our love for God by the number of times we lovingly think of Him daily, by the degree of hunger we have to read His Word. I mean the amount of time we save to read His Word. The more we love Him, the more precious His Word will become to us.”

Demonstrating this grace and power, the cleric, in a meeting with Emmanuel TV partners, reached out both to the sick, the weary, the afflicted and the oppressed, and the testimonies have been powerful. Also, through the faith articles (the new anointing water and sticker), the testimonies have been compelling across various parts of the world. Pearl had been suffering from difficulty in walking for 30 years, owing to osteoarthritis of both knees. She had to use knee braces and a walking stick. However, God’s power located her during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting. “I can walk fast, skip and jump!” she said. As his mother testified on his behalf, after the man of God prayed for him, Chimesika is now healed of the problem of difficulty in breathing after seven years. This condition caused him discomfort and sleepless nights. “My son can now breathe with his nostrils,” she said.

For Kate from Rivers State, there is no more hotness of the body and glaucoma, which had made it difficult for her to differentiate colours. She demonstrated her healing by identifying different colours and reading the inscription on a shirt, “Sin’s power over me is broken.” Bassey from Akwa Ibom State said, “I want to thank God for what he has done in my life today!” He was referring to the problem of having a moving object in his body for 25 years, as well as whistling in his ears. Following his healing from acute waist pain of four years, James from Delta State no longer feels the needle-like pricking in his back that had defied medication. For 37 years Promise from Rivers State suffered from piles, which led to severe waist pain and arthritis about three years ago. After prayer, the piles and all the pain disappeared at once.

Ifeoma had fallen down and broken her wrist. Opting not to have an operation, she used a wristband, which helped her to do some of her duties. When the power of God struck her, however, the pain disappeared, together with the constant palpitations in her heart. Jacob had suffered foot pain for one year. With pus and blood oozing from his left foot, he was unable to wear shoes. During the prayers, Prophet T.B. Joshua stepped on his foot, after which the pain vanished. Now he can stamp his foot on the ground without feeling pain. Nkeiruka had suffered from bronchitis for eight years, which almost rendered her life miserable. On one occasion she had to be rushed out of an examination hall. However, after Prophet T.B. Joshua prayed for her, she can now breathe well. Mrs Ogbonna had suffered severe pain in both knees for 10 years, making it difficult for her to sit or stand. The pain had refused to yield to painkillers. As God’s servant touched her, she felt a shock in her head and now she can jump and walk again. “I am free!” she exclaimed. Samon from Togo was healed of severe back pain that had made it difficult for her to bend or sit for long. When the man of God prayed for her, she felt as if ice had been poured on her back and shoulders and now she doesn’t feel pain anymore.

Milton is now free from stomach ulcer after over 20 years, in addition to waist pain. However, when Prophet T.B. Joshua came close to him, his body started vibrating and when he touched him, the pain vanished. Now he can touch his stomach without feeling any pain. Felicia came wearing a knee brace owing to arthritis. She also had diabetes, which led to poor vision. During the prayer, she felt a cold sensation, stood up and started walking, casting off her knee brace and screaming, “I can walk! High blood pressure is gone!” Yusuf from Kaduna State came with the problems of piles, severe waist pain and inability to smell since he was 16 years old. Even more, he was virtually paralysed. After a touch from Prophet T.B. Joshua, however, Yusuf’s health issues are now over to the glory of God! Moses, a medical doctor, had been treating a patient suffering from multiple ailments. As a man of faith, he advised the patient to pray along with Prophet T.B. Joshua. Within seconds, she rushed to the toilet where she sent out impurities in her system and was healed. Hallelujah

Simeon had suffered from deafness of the left ear for over a year. He also had shoulder pain. All attempts to look for a solution, failed. However, he received his freedom following a touch from Prophet T.B. Joshua. He testified alongside his wife.

Oyetimi writes in via joyetimi2002@gmail.com

