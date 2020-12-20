SCOAN: A track record that is true

One of the tragedies of our contemporary history is the dwindling of men with track records that are true. Yet within this sad reality are shining examples of great courage and immense exemplary lives. Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) occupies a most compelling platform of one who has a track record that is true. In his treatise on six characteristics of good spiritual leadership, Michael Hyatt says that good spiritual leaders, like Prophet Joshua, lead others into their own encounters with God. They lead others to discover their own purpose and identity. They lead others into transformation—not just production. They impact their atmosphere. They help people see old things in new ways. They gain a following because of who they are—not because of a position they hold.

Today, the life and prophetic ministry of Prophet Joshua speak of one with an impeccable track record of truth, courage, and spiritual and prophetic integrity. The list is endless.

The Spirit of God had prompted Prophet T.B. Joshua to prophesy on July 6, 1997 about the imminent passing of a prominent world figure, who he revealed on July 27, 1997 to be Princess Diana. This prophecy came to pass on Sunday, August 31, 1997.

On June 29, 2008, Prophet T.B. Joshua prophesied about the sudden rescue of a prominent figure. He asked the church to pray for three days for the said person. On July 2, 2008, former Colombian presidential candidate Ingrid Betancourt regained her freedom, after six years.

Following prophecies by Prophet T.B. Joshua on 4 Jan. and 22 Feb. 2009, in which he had said a great star would go on a journey of no return, the death of world-famous musician Michael Jackson was announced on 25 June 2009.

At a SCOAN Sunday service, Prophet T.B. Joshua had prophesied there would be a shooting attack at a place bearing the name ‘Fort’ in a “super nation”. On 5 Nov. 2009, a U.S. army officer killed 12 colleagues and wounded 31 others at the U.S. Army base in Fort Hood, Texas!

Prophet T.B. Joshua had predicted the results of two of Nigeria’s crucial matches towards the 2010 World Cup: 6 Sept. 2009 – the draw with Tunisia; 11 Oct. 2009 – the win over Mozambique. About 93 minutes into the yet scoreless match, Nigeria scored via a predicted header!

On January 11, 2009, Ghana’s newly elected President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills, was at The SCOAN for a thanksgiving service. President Mills recalled how Prophet T.B. Joshua’s prophecy had come to pass regarding when the final result of the presidential election would be.

On 6 June 2010, Prophet T.B. Joshua had prophesied that World Cup hosts South Africa’s opening match would end in a draw if they tried to score more after taking the lead. In the 79th minute of the match, Mexico equalised and the match ended in a draw!

Regarding the Boston bombing, Prophet T.B. Joshua prophesied three different times about the impending event, first on January 19, 2013. On April 15, 2013, two bombs went off close to the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three and injuring many.

With Nigeria having failed to qualify for the 2012 edition of the AFCON, Prophet T.B. Joshua told worshippers at The SCOAN that a calculation was being made by the African football authorities that would give Nigeria a chance to smile again. True to the prophecy, Nigeria won in 2013.

On 3 April 2014, Prophet T.B. Joshua had prophesied a thawing of relations between the two Koreas, which were still technically at war. Soon after, the presidents of both countries hugged each other after taking turns to cross into each other’s territory in an historic act!

On three different occasions Prophet TB Joshua prophesied about the location of the missing Malaysian Airlines plane, on March 15, 23, and April 12, 2014. On July 29, 2014, international experts confirmed wreckage recovered ashore part of the Indian Ocean from the missing plane!

On the present global coronvirus pandemic, he did not leave the world without warning. Several videos of Prophet Joshua predicting a global economic crisis caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic emerged on social media. He predicted the crisis three good times. He first gave the prediction on December 28, 2008. And then on October 16, 2011, he repeated the prediction emphatically. And finally on December 29, 2013, he made same prediction while he called on the world to listen. In all the prophecies, he sounded it very clear that many countries across the globe would go broke and even that some citizens will be richer than their countries. Also, he made God’s mind known to the world concerning the US 2020 presidential election wherein he stated that many people would be disappointed.

Indeed, track records are verifiable indicators which affirm the integrity of an individual. True, the track record of the man in the synagogue is true.

Oyetimi writes via joyetimi2002@gmail.com

