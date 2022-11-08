SCM UI alumni provide free medical services for over 300 people in Abadina community

No fewer than 300 members of the Abadina community, University of Ibadan (UI) have received free medical services and welfare materials to complement the government’s efforts.

The outreach was organised by Student Christian Movement (SCM) UI Alumni Fellowship in collaboration with Jason Health Organisation Incorporation.

Speaking on the essence of the outreach, President, SCM, UI Alumni Fellowship, Pastor Lanipekun Lawal said as graduates of UI, the group thought it wise to give back to a community in its alma mater.

Lawal noted that due to the prevailing economic hardship most people are unable to access basic health services which are germane to their overall health.

“Healthcare is core, though it has not received the needed attention. So we are given our token to support the efforts of the government.

“We use this opportunity to call on various agencies of the government saddled with the responsibility of people’s welfare to rise to the occasion and live up to their responsibility because things are very difficult, ” Lawal said.

Also, Mr Lambert Israel, the Human Resource, Jason Health Organisation Incorporation, said the government needed to do more to improve care at the primary health centres to cater for the needs of the populace.

Israel stated that the organisation has been partnering and collaborating to ensure that people especially those in remote communities have access to quality healthcare and know their vital signs.

In their various remarks, Mrs Wuraola Olugbenga, a Pharmacist and Vice President of SCM UI Alumni Fellowship said the outreach was part of the yearly association’s reunion programme tagged “Awareness”.

Olugbenga stated that it was organised to meet the needs of the members of the community in Abadina and also to assist them holistically; body, soul and spirit.

Also, Dr Oluseyi Odunsi, the treasurer of the association; Mr Joseph Adetuberu, Assistant Coordinator, South-South; and Mr Paul Ajibola, President, SCM UI Campus Fellowship; emphasised the need for people to know their basic vital signs through regular checks alongside good nutrition, especially because of the economic conditions.

One of the beneficiaries, Mr Paul Odafe, appreciated the organisers adding that the outreach was an answer to the prayers of many people in the community.

Also, Dr Lewis Nwokocha, a senior friend of SCM UI Alumni Fellowship said awareness was key in reducing the disease burden in Nigeria, which SCM has started doing.

He said sensitising people on things that make for good health and also the things to avoid if they were to remain healthy.





The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the free medical services included Malaria tests, Hepatitis B tests, Blood pressure checks, Blood sugar tests and deworming among others with free medication.

