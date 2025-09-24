Scientists report first success in treating Huntington’s disease

A group of doctors has disclosed that Huntington’s disease has been successfully treated for the first time. The inherited condition destroys brain cells and is often compared to a mix of dementia, Parkinson’s and motor neurone disease.

According to researchers, trial data show the disease was slowed by 75%. “We never in our wildest dreams would have expected a 75% slowing of clinical progression,” said Prof Sarah Tabrizi of the University College London Huntington’s Disease Centre.

She added that progress which normally takes one year would now take four, offering patients more years of good-quality life.

The treatment is a form of gene therapy delivered during brain surgery lasting 12 to 18 hours. Symptoms of Huntington’s disease usually appear in people’s 30s or 40s, and the condition is typically fatal within two decades. The team hopes that earlier intervention could delay or even prevent symptoms.

None of the patients involved in the trial have been named, but researchers said one person who had retired has returned to work, while others are still mobile despite expectations they would be in a wheelchair. “This is the result we’ve been waiting for,” said Prof Ed Wild of UCLH. “There was every chance that we would never see a result like this.”

Huntington’s disease is caused by a mutation in the huntingtin gene, which turns a normal brain protein into one that kills neurons.

The aim of the therapy is to reduce levels of this toxic protein permanently with a single dose. The trial involved 29 patients and was run by biotech company uniQure, which released the results in a scientific report.

The data shows that three years after surgery, disease progression slowed by an average of 75%. The treatment also reduced signs of brain cell loss, as levels of neurofilaments in spinal fluid did not rise as expected. Some patients developed inflammation that caused headaches and confusion, but these either resolved or were treated with steroids.

Researchers believe the therapy could be long-lasting since brain cells are not replaced in the same way as skin or blood. UniQure plans to apply for a US licence in early 2026, with Europe and the UK to follow.

Jack May-Davis, whose father died of Huntington’s disease in 2016, carries the gene and has joined research efforts. He described the findings as “absolutely incredible,” saying they allowed him to think of a longer future.

Around 75,000 people in the UK, US and Europe currently live with Huntington’s disease, while hundreds of thousands more carry the gene. While the treatment is expected to be costly due to the surgery involved, researchers believe its impact could justify the expense.

Prof Tabrizi said this is just the beginning and could open the door to further therapies. She also paid tribute to trial participants, calling them “truly brave”. Prevention trials involving people who carry the gene but show no symptoms are already being planned.

(BBC)

