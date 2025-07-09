Scientists estimate 2,300 deaths from European heatwave

An estimate of 2,300 people died from heat-related causes across 12 European cities during the recent heatwave that ended last week, according to a new scientific study released on Wednesday.

The analysis focused on the 10-day period ending July 2, during which much of Western Europe experienced high temperatures, with Spain recording over 40°C (104°F), and wildfires were reported in France.

Out of the total deaths, about 1,500 were attributed to climate change, which researchers said made the heatwave more intense.

Scientists from Imperial College London and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine conducted the study.

“Climate change has made it significantly hotter than it would have been, which in turn makes it a lot more dangerous,” said Dr Ben Clarke of Imperial College London.

The research looked at 12 cities, including Barcelona, Madrid, London, and Milan. Scientists said climate change had raised temperatures during the heatwave by as much as 4°C.

To estimate the death toll, researchers used epidemiological models and historical mortality data, focusing on deaths where heat was the main cause or worsened existing health problems.

They said the rapid analysis was based on peer-reviewed methods, noting that most heat-related deaths are not formally recorded and some countries do not publish this data.

According to the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, June 2025 was the third-warmest on record globally, behind the same month in 2024 and 2023. Western Europe saw its hottest June to date, with many areas facing “very strong heat stress” – defined as conditions that feel like 38°C or higher.

“In a warming world, heatwaves are likely to become more frequent, more intense and impact more people across Europe,” said Samantha Burgess, Copernicus’ strategic lead for climate.

Previous research from 2023 estimated that up to 61,000 people may have died during Europe’s heatwaves in 2022, raising concerns over how well prepared countries are for such events.

The rise in greenhouse gases – mainly from burning fossil fuels – has pushed up the planet’s average temperature, increasing the likelihood of more severe heat events.

