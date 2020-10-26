Schools to remain closed till further notice ― Anambra govt

Anambra State government has announced that all schools in the state remain closed till further notice.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, State Ministry of Education, Mr Linus Nwankwo, titled; Extension of Schools Recess in Anambra State.

The statement read: “This is to bring to the notice of all concerned especially parents, education stakeholders, Principals, Headteachers, teachers, pupils, students etc., that the current recess of schools is hereby extended till further notice.

By this announcement, all public, private and mission schools in Anambra State are to remain on recess until further notice.

An assessment of the situation will be done by Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

This is being done in the interest of the safety of our school children and all are directed to please comply, the statement concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Money laundering: Dismiss Mompha’s no-case submission, EFCC tells court

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has beseeched Justice Mohammed Liman of the Federal High Court in Lagos to dismiss the no-case submission filed by suspected internet fraudster, Ismail Mustapha, also known as Mompha, who is standing trial over an alleged N32.9 billion fraud.

FCTA bans #EndSARS protest, street demonstrations in Abuja

The Security Committee of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has banned all street demonstrations, protests and processions in the territory, including the EndSARS protest.

A statement on Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Minister of FCT, Anthony Ogunleye, the decision to ban all street demonstrations was taken at the committee’s meeting on Tuesday.

Schools to remain close

Okonjo-Iweala in Aso Rock, holds meeting with Buhari

Former Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, is at the presidential villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

She came into the president’s office accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubair Dada.

Schools to remain close