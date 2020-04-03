A major boost has come on the way of Lagos State government as Naija FM 102.7 and South Saharan Social Development Organisation have partnered with her to provide daily free radio lessons programme for students in junior secondary schools in the state.

The gesture, which is the social responsibility initiative of the two media outlets on education, is to cushion the effects of interrupted academic activities of students following the closure schools due to COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, made this announcement in a statement made available by the head of public affairs unit of the ministry, Mr Kayode Abayomi, on Friday.

She said the radio lessons would cover four subjects which are English Studies, Mathematics, Basic Science and Civic Education, noting that the teachings would commence from Monday, 6th of April, and run for one hour beginning from 12 noon daily.

While disclosing that the aim of the radio teaching programme is to keep the students productively engaged now that they are at home, she urged parents and guardians to ensure they encourage their children and wards to key into the programme.

She, however, noted that a similar programme is already ongoing for senior secondary school students on Wazobia radio and television stations and that all is for the advantage of the students as well as the education sector of the state.

