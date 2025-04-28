Schools are important components of nation-building — Don

Schools have been described as a very important component of nation-building, as they represent spaces where learners are comprehensively educated and developed.

This assertion was made by Prof. Kehinde Olayode (Ph.D., Cantab.) of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, during a presentation at a high-level media roundtable meeting on SSD Advocacy and Accountability with the theme: Syndicate in Supporting Safe Schools Declaration and the Imperative for a National Financing Plan: Evidence from Bauchi and Lagos States, held in Lagos last weekend.

The university don stated, “This development, however, can only be guaranteed if learning takes place in a safe and secure environment. Available statistics suggest that violence against children negatively affects enrollment at the basic level, especially concerning the girl-child.”

He also noted, “Parents have been discouraged from sending their girls to school out of fear for their safety. Therefore, a holistic school safety and security plan is critical to ensure that all learners, staff members, school property (including buildings and equipment), and school communities are protected from human-induced and natural hazards.”

According to him, “It is important to add that in May 2015, the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) was opened for endorsement by countries at an international conference held in Oslo, Norway.”

He explained, “The Safe Schools Declaration was meant to provide countries with the motivation to express support for the protection of learners, teachers, and learning environments from attacks during times of armed conflict. Nigeria was among the first countries to adopt the SSD in May 2015.”

He added, “The National Policy on Safety and Security in Schools (NPSSS) and the National Policy on Violence-Free Schools (NPVFS) were merged into one policy document, becoming the National Policy on Safety, Security, and Violence-Free Schools (NPSSVFS) in September 2021. The policy serves as the framework for implementing the Safety, Security, and Violence-Free School Initiative in Nigeria.”

Speaking on fundraising and financing SSD, he opined that the effective implementation of the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) in Nigeria requires adequate funding through mobilization by multiple stakeholders.

He stressed that accurate cost estimation enables project stakeholders to establish realistic budgets and helps ensure that the allocated funds align with the project’s scope, minimizing the risk of cost overruns and financial strain.

Prof. Olayode emphasized that reliable cost estimates provide valuable insights for informed decision-making, adding that costing action plans helps identify responsible persons for implementing specific activities, thereby ensuring responsibility and accountability.

He added that information from costing activities enables policymakers to allocate resources appropriately, knowing with certainty where financial resources will be channeled—thus ensuring full support for fundraising activities.

According to him, “Fundraising and resource mobilization for the Costed Action Plan require innovative strategies and ‘thinking outside the box.’ There are enormous resources within the community that could be mobilized—human, physical, financial, and material.”

He further stressed, “There is a need for SUPEB, SSC, and other platforms to link up and receive support from community-based structures like police stations, vigilante groups, traditional rulers, market associations, and artisan groups.”

He continued, “Community advocacy is a major strategy that could be deployed for fundraising and resource mobilization. Developing a resource mobilization strategy that taps into opportunities within the Government Agencies (GA) and from other partners is crucial.”

The university don also highlighted that, “Media partnership is crucial in mobilizing resources for the implementation of the designated activities for SSD. Media collaboration is important for enhancing SSD reporting, popularizing the Safe Schools Declaration, strengthening public awareness and engagement, driving demand for the adoption of the SSD bill, and securing government commitment to financing safe schools.”

He emphasized, “School safety and security require the support of existing socio-political structures in the community for legitimacy and sustainability. Without the support of traditional rulers and religious leaders, it would be impossible for SSD interventions to succeed. Media partnership is essential in mobilizing and energizing community participation in SSD.”