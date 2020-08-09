THE Nigerian Academy of Education (NAE), on Sunday, in Abuja, appealed to government at levels to release funds directly to the schools in order to cut off “intermediary taxes”, with a view to enabling them to prepare for and sustain the care of the students who are preparing for exit examinations in the COVID-19 era.

In a statement jointly signed by its President, Elizabeth Eke and Publicity Secretary, Owoicho Akpa, respectively, and made available to journalists, the NAE also called for public-private arrangements to help with direct donations to schools, as supplementary school feeding is needed at the time of examinations.

It said since all the examinations will be taken in the next four months, the total number of the children moving around and involved in different examinations will be huge and they must be properly cared for.

According to the statement, COVID-19 has ushered in a new normal for all and there is a need for adaptation of mentality to be able to cope for both private and public schools, their proprietors and stakeholders.

“On this occasion, parents have the final responsibility to decide whether their children return to school or not although, with all the examinations scheduled, the temptation to follow the tide may be very strong. Those who decide to send their children should not be deterred from doing so for lack of funds to rather they should be enabled to follow through with their decision.

“The school authorities and management should ensure that the guidelines are followed. Orientation for teachers and students no matter how brief is essential. Students and teachers are expected to be tested. The school as a whole should be sanitised (fumigated), social distancing observed especially in the examination arrangements, masks made available, sanitisers, running water and soap provided.

“For those schools without pipe-borne water in the rural areas, tanks ought to be provided. Verification checks and continuous monitoring are necessary both through self-assessment and with external inspectors. Schools in areas that are physically insecure, should be provided with armed security.

“NAE is hosting three webinars from August to discuss comprehensive strategies for dealing with short and long term effects of the coronavirus.” The statement added.

It, therefore, appreciated the Federal Ministry of Education decision which has saved the country the embarrassment of an open fractionalisation of the Nigerian front as some states exercised their concurrency rights in education and decided to send in their students for the WAEC examinations.

