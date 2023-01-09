School resumption: Lagos govt tasks students, teachers on better performance

“Lagos State Government, on Monday, charged students and teachers as well as other school workers in the state to pursue greatness, exhibit creativity and continue to maximise the use of digital tools so as to perform better this year.”

Lagos State Government, on Monday, charged students and teachers as well as other school workers in the state to pursue greatness, exhibit creativity and continue to maximise the use of digital tools so as to perform better this year as the schools have reopened for a new term after three weeks festive holiday.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, gave the charge in her welcome back message which was made available to newsmen by the Head of the Public Affairs unit of the ministry, Mr Ganiu Lawal.

The commissioner said the state government would, on its part, continue to make necessary provisions for things that would aid their performance either as students or as workers.

She said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is particularly both passionate and committed to ensuring the education sector of the state remains a model for other states of the federation.

Mrs Folasade said that was why Sanwo- Olu’s administration executed up to 1,400 developmental projects in various schools only last year alone.

She listed some of the projects to include the provision of 1,047 new classrooms, the building of new schools, rehabilitation of 197 existing schools, the launch of the ‘Eko Excel’ digital learning initiative, retraining of teachers and so forth.

She emphasised that the government is not expecting anything less than their track records last year from them this instead far better performance in their respective areas of duties.

Meanwhile, some officials of the ministry led by the Permanent Secretary, Mr Abayomi Abolaji went around some schools in the metropolis to monitor their resumption earlier in the day.

The team visited Ikeja Senior and Junior Grammar Schools and Bolade Senior Grammar School, among others.

Addressing the students at their assembly grounds, the Permanent Secretary urged them to be more serious with their studies and other activities expected of them as students so as to perform better this term.





He also advised the teachers, saying they should know they have lots of work to do this year.

According to him, dear teachers, the task ahead for you is huge, and to whom much is given, much is expected.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has committed 10 per cent of the state’s budget to education, and he has increased salaries, he also attended the World Teachers Day Celebration last October to show you his government is teacher-friendly,

“So, you must redouble your efforts to improve the standard of education in the state, please spread the message to your colleagues in other schools,” Abayomi stressed.

A similar exercise was carried out according to the statement by some other officials of the ministry in Surulere, Gbagada, Somolu, Ojodu, Kosofe, Alimosho, Igbogbo, Ikorodu and Badagry areas of the state.

From left, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Lagos State, Mr Abolaji Abayomi, Mr Ojenen Cyril and students of Ikeja Junior Grammar School during the monitoring of schools’ resumption by the ministry, on Monday.