School resumption: FCTA assures parents, guardians of safety of their children, wards

As pupils and students in Abuja, the nation’s capital resumed back to school on Monday, for the commencement of first term academic activities for the 2022/2023 academic session, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has come out to reassure parents and guardians of safety of their wards.

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mandate Secretary for Education, Dahir Sani El-Katazu, disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, on Monday, while on tour of the schools to access compliance of pupils and students to the resumption.

He assured that the FCTA will double the number of security men that are supposed to be in the schools and also double their pay from fifteen thousand to thirty thousand Naira, to ensure the safety of pupils and students in schools.

He said: “There are some little challenges but I believe it is because it’s the day of resumption, I believe all is well.

“For a very long time now the Minister of FCT, Malam Muhammed Bello, has made sure that security arrangements are adequately put in place, not only in schools but the whole FCT generally.

“We are likely to have additional security majors taken in our schools, where we have to double the number of security men that are supposed to be in the schools and also double their pay from fifteen thousand to thirty thousand Naira.

“The security situation in our schools is much better, in fact, our pupils and students are very safe to come back to school. I urge all parents and guardians to allow their kids to come back to school, and also give the school management all the cooperation required in order to educate their kids.” He stated.

The acting Chairman, Universal Basic Education Board, Suleman Alhassan also told the newsmen that “To be candid, we want to invite the Principals, head teachers and even the Parents Teachers Association (PTA), that they should be eagle-eyed around the community especially schools that are in the rural areas, and advised them that footpaths across school environments should be avoided completely, we also encourage them to have contacts of policemen, security agencies in case any suspicious movement.

“Education at the basic level is free and compulsory and our department of social mobilisation has gone wide to inform parents that education is a right and not a privilege, consequently we want every parent to ensure that every child is allowed to come to school because it is only through education that children’s future can be guaranteed.





Reacting to the level of compliance of the resumption, the acting Director, FCT Quality Control Assurance, Mrs Magdalene Uzoanya, said; “The resumption is actually impressive, like the Secretary for Education mentioned earlier on, we have above eighty per cent resumption in most of the schools we entered, it is only one public primary school, of which it’s understandable, the children are still underaged and some parents may not be too willing to release them so early to go to school and start cutting grass and all that.

“I hope that by tomorrow the situation should improve because we have a tradition, the early comers on resumption day are given what we call to test to encourage those that are staying back at home to resume, by the time those that have reported today go back and those at home hear from them that they were given test, you will see that tomorrow will improve, so it’s not a one-day affair.

“To a reasonable extent I’m impressed, because the environment most of the schools, the environment is is neat, the grass is has cleared, the classrooms have been swept, everywhere is neat and the learners are even in attendance, the teachers are on the ground, not just the learners, even the teachers have resumed,” she stated.

