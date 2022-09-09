School resumption date in Kano still Sept 12 ― Ministry of Education

The Kano State Ministry of Education has said that the resumption dates for schools for the commencement of the first term in the 2022/2023 session still stand on 12th September, 2022.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Public Enlightenment, Ministry of Education Kano State, Alhaji Aliyu Yusuf, members of the public are advised to disregard reports of extension of the resumption date.

He said, “the attention of the Kano State Ministry of Education has been drawn to a widely circulated rumour that the resumption dates to schools from the 3rd term vacation have been extended by one week.

“This rumour was cooked up by some elements who always want to create confusion in the minds of the parents and guardians whenever a vacation or break time is approaching an end.

“Parents and guardians of pupils and students of public and private primary and post-primary schools in the state should therefore note that the resumption dates for boarding schools remain Sunday 11th September while that of the Day schools is 12th September 2022 respectively”

While thanking the parents and guardians for their support and cooperation, the ministry is urging them to ensure compliance with the resumption dates as penalty awaits defaulters.

