School resumption: 95% of private schools in Kaduna ready ― Association

The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), Kaduna State chapter, says 95 per cent of its members are ready to reopen schools for students in exit classes.

The Secretary of the association, Mr Philip Iorhena, disclosed this while reacting to the state government’s directive to schools to reopen on Aug. 10.

The directive was to enable final year students in secondary schools to sit for the West African Examination Council (WAEC), National Examination Council (NECO) and other certificate examinations.

Iorhena told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Thursday that the members were fully prepared for reopening, with strict adherence to safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We are 95 per cent ready to reopen for students in exit classes to write their Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations.

“We are ready with hand sanitisers, hand washing facilities, thermometers, and other COVID-19 safety protocols.

“So far, 95 per cent of our members have submitted the Risk and Readiness Assessment Form to the Kaduna State Private School Board.

“I am sure our remaining members will be ready before the end of the week,” he said.

The NAPPS scribe said that no private school was allowed to collect any amount from students in the guise of covering expenses on COVID-19 safety protocols.

He stressed that all safety measures had been taken care of by the school management, to ensure the safety of students throughout the examination period.

“Officially there is no agreement on any private school collecting money from students to cover expenses on COVID-19 preventive measures,” he said.

NAN recalls that Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i on Monday approved Aug.10 as the resumption date for exit students in secondary schools expected to begin their WAEC examination on Aug. 17.

The state Commissioner for Education, Dr Shehu Makarfi, had on Aug. 3 directed all school principals to make arrangement to receive SSS 3 boarding students on Aug. 9 and the day students on Aug. 10.

“Principals are to ensure compliance with agreed guidelines which include reduced hours of work and revision to four hours per shift, social distancing in classes, laboratories, libraries and hostels,’’ he said.

He added that there should also be consistency in temperature monitoring and handing over of any suspected case of COVID-19 to health authorities.

