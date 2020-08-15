School reopening: Kebbi govt trains 2,212 teachers on COVID-19 protocols

The Kebbi Government has begun training of 2,212 public primary and secondary school teachers on COVID-19 protocols, following the reopening of schools for exiting students in the state.

The Executive Secretary of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hajiya Fatima Abubakar-Udulu, flagged off the training in Birnin Kebbi with 15 master trainers.

She said that the 15 master trainers would be trained so as to subsequently train the targeted teachers.

She said that 1,901 headteachers, 112 junior secondary schools’ principals, 115 teachers and 84 supervisors would be trained for seven days.

Abubakar-Udulu said that the training was organised in collaboration with the State Task Force on COVID-19 Control.

She added that the training was made possible owing to the financial support secured from the Federal Government.

“To ensure absolute safety control measures for our students and teachers against COVID-19 pandemic, SUBEB in collaboration with the state Task Force on COVID-19 Control is giving training to 1,901 headteachers, 112 JSS principals, 115 teachers and 84 supervisors,” she said.

The chairman of the task force, Alhaji Jafar Mohammed, said the training was aimed at enforcing the safety guidelines for the control of COVID-19 pandemic among the pupils, students and teachers while in school.

Mohammed who is the state Commissioner for Health, said: “The safety guidelines of 20 students per classroom must be strictly adhered to.

“It is only the exiting students that are in the schools; so there are sufficient classrooms for such safety measures,” he said. (NAN)

