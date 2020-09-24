KANO State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says the progress recorded and measures taken by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in reopening of schools should be commended.

According to a statement by Hassan Musa Fagge, the chief press secretary to the deputy governor, Governor Ganduje made the assertion on Saturday evening while receiving the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, who paid a visit to him in his office.

The governor was represented at the event by his deputy, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna.

He said his administration is committed to prioritizing the education sector given its importance, an/d that as part of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols for ensuring safety and protection of the teaching staff and the students ahead of the reopening of schools, fumigation exercise had been conducted and personal protective equipment provided in all schools across the state.

Ganduje also disclosed that his administration recently released N880 million for the renovation of some schools across the state.

Speaking earlier, the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said he was in the state for the North-West stakeholders’ meeting to review the guidelines and protocols for reopening of schools.

The minister praised the efforts of the Kano State government for its initiatives in promoting education, which he described as worthy of emulation by other states.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Petrol/Electricity Price Hike: Prepare For Unprecedented Mass Action From Next Monday, NLC, TUC Tell Nigerians

With the convocation of an enlarged National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a memo to all its affiliate unions and state councils by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, the organised labour has commenced mobilisation for the industrial strike and a nationwide protest against the increase in electricity tariff and fuel price…

FG Takes Over Revenue Management Of NNPC, Customs, FIRS, NCC, Others

Pressured by dwindling revenues and heavy debt burden, the Federal Government on Tuesday moved to boost its resources by directly taking over control of revenue management of its 10 most lucrative enterprises…

Borno Governor Donates House, N20m To Widow, Children Of Colonel Killed By Boko Haram

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday announced a donation of a house and N20 million to the widow and children of Colonel Dahiru Bako who died from wounds sustained during an ambush on his troops while battling Boko Haram on Sunday morning…

Angry APC Governors Meet Oshiomhole

SOME governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, met with the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, behind closed doors.