School owner lauds Oyo govt on school reopening, COVID-19 training for teachers
The Oyo State government has been commended for its exemplary leadership and courage in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the state and for the safe reopening of schools in the state especially the trainers’ workshops on the safe reopening of schools.
The proprietress of Adhinc Int. Schools in Ibadan, Bolanle Ayorinde-Adesina made the commendation at the weekend after training at the Trainers Workshops’ on Safe Reopening of Schools for Primary 6, JSS3 and SSS3 organised by the state government.
She described the sessions at the training workshop as excellent, educative, informative and holistic enough to ensure that schools will not compromise on the safety of students while they are learning, adding that all schools especially private schools have been equipped with adequate knowledge to enable them to teach students without exposing them to risk of infection.
ALSO READ: COVID-19 kills NCDC supervisor in Zamfara
“We were provided with information and skills that will help us manage parents’ anxieties about the resumption better. Fellow proprietors and proprietresses at the Yejide Girls Grammar School workshop were elated. We commend the State’s Commissioner for Education, Olasunkanmi Olaleye Esq, our NAPPS Ibadan SE Ward Chair, Pst Bolarinwa and President NAPPS, Oyo State, Pst Kayode Adeyemi for the opportunity to learn,” Ayorinde-Adesina stated.
She explained further that Governor Seyi Makinde took the bull by the horn in confronting the spread of COVID-19 in Oyo State and working out ways that life can go on for people even as the state combats the pandemic, adding that the courage and passion with which Governor Makinde has been prosecuting the battle against COVID-19 is commendable.
