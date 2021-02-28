School girls abduction: Zamfara emir blames FG

The chairman Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Emir of Anka, Alhaji Muhammad Attahiru Ahmad has blamed the Federal Government for the abduction of Jangebe school girls in the state.

The emir, who led a delegation of emirs to Government House Gusau to sympathise with the governor, victims’ families and people of the state over the recent abduction of Jangebe school girls, said it was due to the Federal Government’s weakness.

According to him, “the incident was received with heavy heart. We come to sympathise with you over the incident that happened. It’s really a tragedy.”

“This incident started in Borno with Chibok girls, Dapchi girs in Yobe, Kankara in Katsina, Kagara in Niger State and now Jangebe school girls in Zamfara State.”

“We know it is the responsibility of the Federal Government to provide adequate security of lives and properties of every citizen. You (governor) have done your best. But the Federal Government has not provided enough security.

“Consider what happened recently when Jangebe school girls were kidnapped as ordained by God. It’s the weakness of the Federal Government. Let the world know that it is not your fault.”

The emirs prayed that may Allah makes it the last incident in the state and country at large.

Responding, Governor Bello Mattawale said his administration was doing all what it can to ensure the safe return of the abducted children.

He assured that his government will not relent on its responsibilities of providing safety of all citizens.

“We don’t have enough security. Jangebe incident may have been averted if there was enough security in the state.”

He stressed that “whatever God has destined, it must happen nobody can stop it.”