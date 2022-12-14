School fees hike in Delta varsities taking toll on indigent students —Group

A group, the Delta Democratic Movement for Good Governance has lamented the unbearable burden the hiked school fees at the three newly-established universities in Delta State has caused the students.

The group said that though tuition fee is free, description of other miscellaneous fees at the Delta University, Agbor, Dennis Osadebey University, Asaba and Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro indicated a hike from N35,000 to between N170,000 and N200,000 per session.

Coordinator of the group, Comrade Henry Ikenyo, said that the increase of the fees from N35,000 for over a year has taken toll on mostly indigent students.

Speaking to the Nigerian Tribune in Asaba, Comrade Ikenyo noted that many indigent students had forfeited admission slots to those who could afford it.

He said: ”The establishment of these institutions is commendable, they are there to wipe out tears of admission seekers from the state who are denied admission elsewhere in the country. This legacy of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa truly brought hope to many Deltans in the area of admission of their children to tertiary institutions in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The time has come for the state government to take a second look at the hiked fees at these institutions.

“In reviewing the fees, we are saying the school authorities should be moderate enough so that payment should not be too difficult for parents.





“Many of the students who could not afford to pay the stipulated fees on admission as it is now are not only frustrated but are turning elsewhere for survival. Most of their parents are indeed very poor.

“We therefore want the government to again review downward the school fees so that opportunity to acquire university education can be available to others in the state.”