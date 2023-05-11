By Modupe George

The vice chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi Peters, has re-emphasised the need for new innovation in distance learning, stating that higher education can no longer do things the traditional way and expect a different impact on the society.

He said: “Unlike industry, which made major changes in virtually all its activities and has even reinvented itself in many cases, universities are staid institutions which talk a big game about change but are hardly responsive to change in ways that can show impact.”

Professor Peters stated these at the inaugural conference organised by the Open Distance and E-Learning Association of Nigeria (ODeLAN) in collaboration with the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), held at the Backcock University, Ilisan-Remo, Ogun State recently.

The conference which was attended by over 200 participants from and outside Nigeria from 40 institutions of learning comprised scholars, researchers, and other distance learning practitioners.

It was themed ‘Global Spaces, Local Contexts: Digital Transformations and Creative Innovations in Open Distance and e-Learning (ODeL).’

Delivering the keynote address, entitled, ‘Micro-Credentialing as an Acceptable Model for Open, Distance and eLearning – A Path to Developing a Policy Framework,’ Professor Peters called for embracing micro-credentialing as an acceptable model for open, distance, and e-Learning in Nigeria.

According to him, micro-credentials programmes are often designed to be more flexible in their delivery, compared to traditional degree programmes.

Noting that micro-credentials are no longer alien to the Nigerian educational system, he said “we can say we already have an appreciable subscription to the notion of micro-credentialing in Nigeria.”

He therefore advocated the replacement of the nation’s academic programmes with a cocktail of short courses across all distance education institutions in Nigeria.

Highlighting the benefits of the micro-credentials programme, he noted that it is shorter than the usual number of years required to study for a college certificate or university degree.





In his speech, ODeLAN President, Professor Frances O. Egbokhare, traced the history of ODeLAN and lauded the Nigerian government for taking the bold step to open up the Nigerian education space to the teeming population of education-hungry Nigerians, adding that the government through NUC simultaneously instituted an elaborate regime of quality assurance.

“Thus, we need research, training, and collaboration for effective intervention and efficient deployment of scarce resources,” he said.

Earlier, the vice chancellor of Babcock University, IIisan-Remo, Professor Ademola Tayo, underscored the importance of the conference as the global space is witnessing an unprecedented revolution in technological advancements and educational delivery, following the watershed of Covid-19 pandemic.

In her welcome address, the director of Babcock University Centre for Open Distance And E-Learning (BUCODeL) and chairman, LOC, ODeLAN Conference 2023, Professor Mobolanle E. Sotunsa, reiterated the importance of distance and e-learning as the future of education in Nigeria.

Sotunsa disputed what she described as the false notion that regular-mode students are superior to their ODL counterparts, noting that E-learning students have access to high-quality learning resources.

Speaking through his director of Open Distance and E-Learning, Dr Kayode Odedina, the executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC )assured, that the commission will continue to work with the ODeLAN in its ideas of contributing to the policy framework of orderly widening of access to university education in Nigeria without compromising it›s quality.

The executive secretary described the state of education as one of massive explosion in student enrolment, stressing that the university admission seekers are increasing in the face of inadequate space.

“In Contemporary Nigeria, access to university education remains a challenge as over two million applicants seek placement in the over 220 universities in Nigeria annually with less than 30 per cent of the figure eventually gaining the admission.”

According to him, to address this challenge, the federal government has continued to establish more universities leading to the country having 50 federal universities, 61 state universities and 111 private universities.

He added that the Federal government has licensed and would continue to regulate the activities of 17 distance learning centres of Nigerian universities.