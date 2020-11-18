Schneider Electric unveils new distributor in South-South 

Energy management giant, Schneider Electric, has signed up a new distributor, Okelco Global Resources for its products in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The distributor is expected to cater to the distribution of Schneider Electric’s products in the South-South and South-Eastern part of the country.

In a chat with pressmen, the Marketing Communications Manager of Schneider Electric, Viviane Mike-Eze said that the inauguration of the distributor, which was witnessed by representatives of Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) among others, will ensure easy access to the company’s products in the zone, including for oil and gas companies.

She added that Okelco’s activity goes beyond distributorship and into panel building and assembly. According to her, the increased availability of Schneider Electric products and solutions would positively impact the different segments of application, namely buildings/real estate, industry, infrastructure, data centre and oil and gas.

With a new distributor located in Nigeria’s oil and gas hub, residents in Port Harcourt and neighbouring cities will have faster access to Schneider Electric products. Resellers in this region will enjoy proximity to a state-of-the-art wholesale facility.

“This is also a deliberate attempt to combat fakes and imitations as our distributor shall ensure prompt supply for every demand of original product range from Schneider Electric and its partners”, she quipped.

Schneider Electric drives digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies to realise the full efficiency and sustainability opportunities for businesses. It provides end-point to cloud integration connecting products, controls, software and services. It also enables lifecycle solutions from design and build to operate and maintain phases through digitalisation.

Schneider Electric’s integrated solutions are built with safety, reliability and cybersecurity for homes, buildings, data centres, infrastructure and industries.

