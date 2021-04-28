Scare in Ebonyi as government denies attack on school children by Fulani herdsmen

The Ebonyi State government has denied any attack on school children by Fulani herdsmen.

The Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, disclosed this to Tribune Online, in a phone interview while reacting to school children’s allegations that Fulani herdsmen invaded their schools to kill them.

The children on Wednesday morning were seen running back to their various homes alleging that suspected Fulani herdsmen were attacking schools. They were seen shouting, “Fulani people want to kill us.”

According to the commissioner, “The schoolchildren saw some Hausa people that sell cows at the back of Government House moving their cows and one of their cows went astray and entered into a school. They then said it was Fulanis and started running. As I speak, the children were not attacked. I have sent people to the place and I have also called the teachers of the school to return back to their school.”

However, some parents were sighted in some schools picking their children while some private schools locked their school gates and surrounded their school premises with security men that advised the parents to go back home with assurance that nothing would happen to their wards.

In an interview with some parents, they decried the increase in insecurity in the state and Nigeria in general. They, however, called on Governor David Umahi to tackle insecurity rampaging the state recently.

Recall that the state government has banned open grazing in the state and also advised the Fulani herdsmen to stay away until normalcy returns to the state after the killing of innocent persons in Egedegede and other towns in Ishielu Local Government Area of the state.