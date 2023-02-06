Adeolu Adeyemo

A three-day ultimatum was on Monday given to heads of the nation’s apex bank and refinery, Godwin Emefiele and Mala Kyari by a Pan-Yoruba Cultural group, Oodua Youth Parliament (OYP) to bring to an end, the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes confronting people of the country or see its red eyes.

The group who handed down the ultimatum in a statement by its spokesperson, Comrade Abdulmajeed O. Oyeniyi in Osogbo, threatened to mobilize masses to stage protests that may not be palatable and too hot for them to handle across the country in protest of their inhuman act if refuses to act on the issues.

Comrade Oyeniyi however called for urgent resignation of their appointments for they are unfit to occupy those positions.

According to him, ” it is sad and disheartening seeing the pains and anguish caused Nigerians who should have been preparing for a general election but are occupied with queueing up for the whole day and spend nights at filling stations or cash dispensing machines.”

“It is heartless and insensitive to subject people to such inhumane treatments over their constitutionally-given rights in a very crucial time of an election Month.”

“What will these two public officers gain for causing general hunger, starvation and crumbling basic economic activities in the country?”.

“We are sounding a note of warning to them that their time is up for either they make these most important products available or face an effective protest, capable of consuming them, ” he affirmed.