Saving women’s marriage, my major dream ― MD, Omoshola place

One of Nigeria’s popular sex therapist, Deborah Erioluwapo Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer of Omoshola’s Place, has said the plight of women and fixing broken marriages was behind her decision to go into aphrodisiac business.

According to Ajayi, her dream was to become an entrepreneur with various interests but the plight of women in marriage caught her attention and she decided to do something about it.

Speaking with Tribune Online in an interview, she said she discovered how people go through a lot in life, especially the women who are constantly being abused in one way or the other in their marriages, adding that “while growing up, I realised 75 per cent of men who wanted to take advantage of me were married. I used to wonder why they were always after younger girls. I have witnessed marital violence in my home and neighbourhood, 80 per cent are caused by the men’s infidelity.”

Speaking further, the sex therapist disclosed that she was curious to find out the reason why men couldn’t hold on to their wives, pointing out that after a little research “I realised men run after younger girls because of the pleasure they derive after intimacy. I wouldn’t blame this on men fully, most women become very careless after marriage/ birth. They believe once they are married they wouldn’t need to do the things they were doing when they were very much younger,” she added.

She said her mission is to save married women from the oppression of giving birth with her product, The Royal Honey syrup, which according to her has been introduced to the public to boost a woman’s sexual confidence, adding that “every woman should do whatever it takes to hang on to their husbands.”

“The fact that you think it does, will make you act in a bolder, more confident. It tightens the walls of the vagina, helps stimulates the vagina to help secrete more juice as a lot of women suffer from vagina dryness” she said.