Saved from death, lady wrongly jailed in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking completes NYSC programme

The Nigerian lady who was jailed in Saudi Arabia for drug trafficking she had no knowledge of and who was rescued by the Nigerian government after many days of diplomatic moves, on Thursday, completed the mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme.

The lady, Zainab Aliyu, was arrested in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia accused of smuggling 2,000 packs of a strong painkiller, a capital offence in the country.

It was later found out that the drugs were planted in her luggage by a criminal gang operating in both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Her ordeal sparked protests and with supporters in Nigeria using the hashtag #FreeZeinab to call for her release, making President Muhammadu Buhari to ask the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to intervene in the matter.

She was eventually released from prison in Saudi and she returned to Nigeria on April 30, 2019.

She joined the Batch B Stream 2 of the scheme shortly after she returned to Nigeria and was posted for the one-year mandatory national assignment. On Thursday, she completed the assignment.

She was one of the thousands of corpers who passed out and received their certificates across the country.

Speaking on her passing out parade, Chairman of the Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who was one of those who moved round to ensure her release, said she was delighted by the feat achieved by the lady.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa, who revealed the lady’s passing out parade photograph on her twitter handle @abikedabiri, said: “Remember Zainab Aliyu, wrongly jailed in Saudi Arabia for carrying drugs she had no knowledge of and rescued with the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari?

“She just completed her NYSC. We wish Zainab the best as she moves on to great success in life.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commissioners of education of the six South-West states of the country have expressed readiness to sit their respective Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) students for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination… Read Full Story

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, insisted that its decision not to allow the reopening of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic remains unchanged as it maintains that it is not confident about the safety of students at this time… Read Full Story

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has charged the people of Southern Kaduna to be united as the crisis in the area is portraying the place as unsafe for development and investment… Read Full Story