Save us from landgrabbers, Sagamu community begs Gov Abiodun, Akarigbo

Residents of Makun community on Thursday took to the streets of Sagamu to protest the unwholesome activities of landgrabbers disturbing the peace of its over 40 villages.

The President of Makun Youths, Hon Adeyemi Kalejaiye, who led the protest said the protest was to bring the landgrabbers’ activities to the notice of the state government and traditional rulers in the locality.

He noted that the landgrabbers had been terrorising residents of Okerala, Kanuyi, Idarika, Ewu Lisa, Ipa, Alawun, Simawa and some of its environs among others.

The protesters armed with placards with inscriptions such as “Akarigbo save us from landgrabbers activities”, “Gov Abiodun come to our aid”, “We don’t want landgrabbers anymore on our lands,” and “We want peace in Makun land” among others.

Kalejaiye accused a traditional ruler of being behind the activities of the land grabbers.

Kalejaiye said: “These landgrabbers have the support of a traditional ruler. They have also been selling these lands at cheaper prices. We have been on this issue for about five years but we are now saying enough is enough. Gov Abiodun and our father in Remo land, the Akarigbo should please come to our rescue before this issue turn to an avoidable crisis.”

Corroborating the stand of the youth President, Alhaji Jamiu Olododo, Chairman, Organising Committee of the peaceful protest said that the protest was to call for the intervention of Governor Abiodun and Akarigbo of Remo land, Oba Babatunde Ajayi as Makun indigenes could no longer tolerate the lawlessness of the landgrabbers.

The Ewusi of Makun, Sagamu, Oba Timothy Akinsanya, said his people were already fed up with the activities of the landgrabbers, hence their resolve to protest.

“It is like my people are getting fed up because the traditional ruler in question and his people have refused to toe a path of peace. They are therefore demanding for Akarigbo’s intervention so that this matter won’t escalate unnecessarily and of course peace will reign in all these affected communities,” he said.

Oba Ajayi appealed to the protesters to give peace a chance, promising to look into all the issues raised.

“I just want you all to continue to be patient and maintain peace, don’t resort to self-help because it is easy to start a war but to end it might be very difficult. I will definitely call for the meeting of all the traditional rulers in Remo land for a way forward over this matter, if need be, we might set up a committee to help look into this issue but be rest assured that the matter would receive adequate attention,” Akarigbo said.

