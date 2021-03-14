Save our lives, they threaten to kill us, abducted Kaduna students plead in video

The 39 students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State have appealed to the government not to use force to free them as their kidnappers have threatened to kill all of them if soldiers are sent to rescue them.

Two videos released by the kidnappers were obtained by Tribune Online on Saturday.

The first video showed one of the students, Benson Emmanuel, sitting down without a shirt with an AK-47 pointed at him. He said he is appealing to the government to come to their rescue.

“I am appealing to the government to come and rescue us by giving them what they want. Most of us are badly injured. Most of us are having health issues.

“Using force to rescue us is almost impossible because we are surrounded by gunmen.

“They said they will not hesitate to kill everyone if they sight any security personnel who might come to rescue us.

“So we are appealing to the government to rescue us by giving them what they want.”

Also, a female student wearing a multi-colour hijab who spoke in Hausa also said, “I am appealing to the government to rescue us. We are in trouble. Our Iives are in danger.

“They tell us that they heard soldiers will be sent to rescue us. They told us if they see any soldiers around we are all going to die.”

Meanwhile, a student of the school Miracle Jacob identified 11 of the abducted students from the video and gave their names as Rose Okoye, Kauna Daniel, Blessing Babale, Regina John, Rachel Adejimo, Benson Emmanuel, Susan Jatau, Amina Yusuf Sale, Jamila Yusuf Sale, Sarah and Maman Ahmed.

While in the second video the gunmen were seen flogging the students while they screamed calling on the government to come to their rescue.

One of the students was seen screaming, “Our life is in danger, just give them what they want,”

Others said: “They should just pay the ransom and allow us to go, our parents need us.”

SEE THE VIDEO:

