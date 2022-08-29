Save our community from land grabbers, Alaramoko descendants appeal to Gov Sanwo-Olu

Descendants of Alaramoko of Arogbo village in Elerufu-Ketu, Ejinrin Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State have appealed to the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to save them from land grabbers threatening to take their ancestral lands and allegedly threatening their lives.

The people, in a Save-Our-Soul letter to Governor Sanwo-Olu through their counsels, accused a merchandise firm of alleged fraudulent procurement and false execution of contract of survey agreement for the purpose of binding the Arogbo community on a large expanse of land at Arogbo village, Elerufu in Ketu, Ejinrin LCDA, Epe, belonging to the Alaramoko descendants.

The letter was jointly signed by the head of the family, Pa Amisu Adeniyi Awere, Mr Kazeem Oduwole (secretary), Chief Muyiwa Oluewu, Mr Adekoya Adegbenga, Mr Ogunfowora Waheed, Mr Adedoyin Moruff, Mr Adeniyi Muheedeen, Tajuden Sidikatu and other executive members of the Alaramoko Descedants.

The people alleged that the firm forged some land documents, including a draft agreement, a fake contract of survey agreement with forged signatures of 93-year-old Chief Adeniyi, the secretary to the family, Mr Oduwole and other notable members of the family.

The people also accused the firm of selling of about 20 acres of land belonging to the family in Arogbo village.

The Alaramoko Descendants said none of the family members listed in the forged contract survey agreement being bandied by the firm ever signed the documents.

They added that the forged contract survey agreement document in the firm’s possession has divided the Alaramoko Descendants with some other members accusing the family head, secretary and others whose signatures were forged in the fake documents, while the company has continued to say that it would enforce the fake documents on the family.

The people thereby called on Governor Sanwo-Olu to urgently intervene and save the family from the menace of land grabbers under the guise of property development threatening to take over their ancestral lands.

