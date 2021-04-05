Save Nigeria from collapse, Matawalle tells Nigerian youths

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammad Matawalle has called on Nigerian youths to rise in defence of the country to save it from total collapse.

He noted that it is high time for Nigerian youths to join politics and be active to be part of the decision making across all political space in the land.

Matawalle, made the plea at the Arewa House, Kaduna, on Monday, shortly after he received an award of the year titled “Icon of Youth and Student Development” conferred on him by the leadership of Northern Youths and Students Forum.

Represented by the lawmaker representing Gusau/Tsafe Federal Constituency, Zamfara in the Green Chambers of the National Assembly, Kabiru Amadu Mai Palace, Matawalle, said, his administration has engaged youths more than any administration ever in the state despite the security challenges facing the state.

According to the representative of the governor, “I am a youth like you and it’s high time we participate more in politics. We have no reason to hide. This country is about to collapse and the only way forward is for us the youths to rescue this country.

“There is a need for our youth to involve themselves more in politics. If we look at the population of this country, the youths are the majority. So, it is high time for more youths to come out and participate in governance so they can move the country forward.

“In Nigerian politics, once you call on youth to participate, the first question he will ask you is where will I get the money. But, they should put it in mind that they need to join a political party and be active from where they move to occupy offices.

“Like always say, our challenge as youths sometimes is ourselves. Youths discouraging youths. If our youths can come together, with our number as voters, we can lead the country from the presidency down to the counsellorship.

“If our youths are actively involved in politics, they will become party executive and as such, they will be able to determine the cost of sale of forms at very affordable rates.”

“As you are aware since his assumption on May 29, 2019, Zamfara State has made a tremendous investment in education and youth empowerment to safeguard and guarantee the future of our next generation of leaders of which you represent.

“Notably, among numerous other modest achievements in the said areas include a budgetary allocation of 19per cent to the education sector, remodelling of our educational institutions, improve welfare and wellbeing for teachers, provision of adequate teaching aid.

“Other areas of intervention is the award of foreign scholarship to hundreds of our students in Sudan, Cyprus and India to study Medicine, pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture etc,” he said.

On the security, he said, “insecurity, which was inherited by Governor Matawalle is one of our critical challenges in Zamfara State. If society will be fair to him, he has cut down the issue of insecurity significantly since he became governor.

“He initiated peace talks with farmers and pastoralists which yielded positive results. Our top priority in Zamfara today is the issue of security and we are working and achieving results on daily basis,” he added.

Earlier, Secretary-General, Northern Youths and Students Forum, Aliyu Ahmad, said, “today, the leadership of this forum has taken a reach in honouring a leader per-excellence, a highly intellectual personality, a mentor, a role model who has been contributing tremendously towards the development of Northern Nigeria’s youths and students.

“Our award is a kind of appreciation and encouragement for the services you have rendered towards the development of Northern Nigeria. You are an outstanding governor of Northern Nigeria.

“I honourably stand today, on behalf of the entire Northern Nigerian Youths and students, to affirm you with the most outstanding award of the year titled ” Icon of Youth and Student Development” as we usher you into the Sir

Ahmadu Bello Sardauna hall of fame.”

