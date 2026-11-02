Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missile as fighting intensifies in Yemen’s al-Jawf

The Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen has intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels towards southern Saudi Arabia as fighting between the Iran-aligned group and government forces intensifies across northern Yemen.

Coalition spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interception on Monday, November 2, saying air defences destroyed the missile before it reached its target. The coalition had also intercepted a drone launched towards the kingdom on Sunday evening, according to Anadolu Agency.

The interception comes amid renewed fighting in Yemen’s strategic al-Jawf governorate, where government forces are attempting to recapture territory held by the Houthis.

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Yemeni army spokesman Colonel Majed Abdullah al-Nazili said government forces carried out 1,272 operations against Houthi fighters and military positions within 24 hours, claiming that about 500 fighters were killed and nearly 170 military vehicles and equipment were destroyed or disabled. Al Jazeera reported that these figures could not be independently verified.

Meanwhile, Houthi-affiliated media reported that seven people were wounded in Saudi-led coalition air strikes on Hodeidah, including attacks on Ras Isa port and an oil company facility. The coalition had not commented on the reported casualties at the time of publication.

The renewed clashes add to the escalation of Yemen’s long-running conflict, raising fresh concerns over regional security and the humanitarian situation.